Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Top Leaders and Global Industry Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report –Global Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market, 2018–2023. It is estimated that the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR ~ 2.6 % with a projected market value of 678 million during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) is a rare and highly aggressive carcinoma. According to the US National Library of Medicine, the overall 5-year mortality rate of 75 – 90% and an average survival from the time of diagnosis of 14.5 months. The rising incidence rate, a rise in the number of drugs in clinical trials for specific chemotherapeutics, and the increase in risk-factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the assessment period. According to the International Pediatric Adrenocortical Tumor Registry, the female-to-male ratio for adrenocortical carcinoma is approximately 2.5-3:1. Inherited disorders such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS), Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome (BWS), and Carney complex are linked with increased incidences of adrenocortical carcinoma.

The global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into type, therapy, and end-user.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into localized adrenocortical carcinoma and metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma.

The market, by therapy, has been segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, adjuvant therapy, and others.

The market, on the basis of end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and cancer research institutes.

On a regional basis, the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market in the Americas is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is owing to the advanced healthcare expenditure and advancements in medical device technologies. Moreover, higher demand for quality products and the availability of reimbursement policies are expected to contribute to the market growth in this region.

Currently, the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market is dominated by several players. The prominent players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2015, ArQule, Inc. announced ARQ 087 is currently in a Phase 2 trial in patients with Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) with FGFR2 fusions and a Phase 1b trial in adrenocortical tumors and tumors with FGFR translocations, amplification, and mutations. ARQ 087 is a potent FGFR (Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitor. Also, in March 2018, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus presented novel models to recognize genetic targets and test promising treatments in adrenocortical carcinoma at the ENDO Conference exploring a new therapeutic option.

Pharmaceutical companies

Oncology research institutes

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Diagnostic laboratories

Government research institutes

Academic institutes and universities

