Adoption of Zipper Pouch Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

A recent report offered by Future Market Insights on zipper pouch market forecasts the performance of global zipper pouch market for the 10 years forecast period. The report provided volume and value estimation of the global zipper pouch market over the forecast period (2017-2027). The report also delivers, key insights of the market, drivers and restrain in the market as well as trends propelling demand for the zipper pouches. In terms of revenues, the global zipper pouch market reached over US$ 2.0 Bn by 2017 and it is estimated that the market will reach nearly US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2027, exhibiting high single-digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the market consists of flat zipper pouch and standup zipper pouch. The market includes aluminium laminates, paper and plastics segments by material type. Moreover, based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into cosmetics and personal use, pharmaceuticals and food. By closure type, the market has been fragmented into slider zip and press to close zip.

The standard zip pouch segment, by product type is projected to be valued more than US$ 1,665 Mn by 2017 year and is estimated to reach a value nearly US$ 3,100 Mn by of 2027-end, reflecting a single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Whereas, the flat zipper pouch segment is estimated to reach over US$ 455 Mn by end of 2017 and is estimated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 835 Mn by forecast period end, registering 6.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

The plastics, by material type is estimated to be valued over US$ 1,105 Mn by 2017-end and is anticipated to reach valuation of over US$ 2050 Mn by the end of 2027, reflecting 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The paper segment is projected to reach value nearly US$ 335 Mn by 2017 and is projected to reach valuation nearly US$ 610 Mn by the end of 2027, witnessing 6.2% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

The food segment, based on end-use is projected to be value over US$ 1,105 Mn by 2017-end and is anticipated to secure more than US$ 2052 Mn by 2027-end, reflecting 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Whereas, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to reach valuation of US$ 265 Mn by the end of 2017 and is estimated to reach valuation of nearly US$ 500 Mn by 2027-end, reflecting 6.5% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Moreover, the slider zip segment, by closure type is estimated to reach valuation over, US$ 545 Mn by the end of 2017 and is anticipated to procure valuation more than US$ 995 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting 6.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

Regional Segmentation

The report offered by Future Market Insights analyses performance of the market over several regions such as MEA, North America, APEJ, Eastern Europe, Japan, Western Europe, and Latin America. The market for zipper pouch in the North America is anticipated to reach valuation of nearly US$ 547 Mn by the end of 2017 and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 1024 Mn by 2027-end, reflecting single-digit CAGR over the forecast period. The zipper pouch market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to reach over US$ 566 Mn in terms of value, by 2017 and is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,070 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting 6.6% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Several market players operating in the global zipper pouch market are profiled in the report such as Sharp Packaging Services, Glenroy, Inc., Amcor Limited, Uflex Ltd., RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Paharpur 3P, Sealed Air Corporation, Ampac Holdings LLC, DeVe-Pack, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd., Printpack, Inc., Mondi Plc, and Bemis Company, Inc.

