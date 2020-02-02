Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Expand Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market

With the growing technological advancements, taking place in different sector, the oils and gas is also making efforts to keep up with the market. Manufacturers in this sector are integrating oil and gas analytics with an objective to manage overproduction of crude oil. There are various advancements taking place in the global oil and gas analytics market to maintain lower maintenance and operational cost. Moreover, use of these technologies will generate huge amount of data in the oil and gas industry. Growing data generation is most likely to benefit the market in making well-understood and strategic decisions. With the growing use of these analytics, the global oil and gas analytics market is likely to progress at 19.3% CAGR between 2016 and 2024.

There are two types of oil and gas analytics, downstream and mainstream analytics. Among these two, downstream oil and gas analytics is anticipated to rise at a significant rate due to its rising demand in the refining processes and corporate functions. On the other hand, implementation of restrict regulations and compliances over the oil and gas industry might hamper the growth the oil and gas analytics market. Moreover, high fluctuation in oil prices, increasing competition among its key players, harsh climatic conditions, and flaws in communication links are also projected to deter demand in this market.

Presence of Key Players in North America to Lead Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market

Presence of prominent players in the North America makes it the major market in the global oil and gas analytics market. Moreover, growing use of advanced technology by these players is also likely to drive demand in the oil and gas analytics market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also projected to contribute significantly in the growth of this market. Oil and gas companies operating in the region are ready adopt newer software and hardware in oil and gas analytics that makes this region a lucrative market for expanding the oil and gas analytics market.