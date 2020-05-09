Admission Management Software Market: Commercial Sector to Witness High Revenue Growth During 2018 – 2026

With the increasing numbers of students seeking admission in academic institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities, the management of the admission process is becoming complex. Manually, it has become difficult to conduct the process accurately and in a timely manner. The management of data at different levels has become cumbersome. Hence, use of an online admission system is inevitable. Admission management software automates the admission structure and its related functionality. The software provides a faster and transparent option of keeping records and using them for further processes.

This is driving the demand for admission management software which performs multiple registrations at a time and handles multiple connections. Moreover, online admission software is customizable and dynamic. Admission management software has enabled schools to save man hours of its staff, and eventually additional labor costs. Lowering prices and increasing applications of admission management software will further drive their demand over the coming years. However, data privacy and security concerns are a major challenge in the admission management software market. Emergence of admission management apps is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the admission management software market over the forecast period.

Admission management software enables the management of the admission process of all the students along with storing their information such as family details, previous academic details, certificates, photograph, etc. and also keeps track of security deposit, registration fee, etc. Nowadays, schools and universities are unifying their technology portfolio into one integrated solution. Hence, admission management software is mostly integrated with the school/college accounting module, ERP system, student management system, or institute management software. Admission management software ensures smooth working of a school, college, or educational institution, making the entire admission process easy and swift.

The need for unified management of this data has become crucial as the volume of data generated in the admission process has significantly increased over the years. The number of admission applications for primary and secondary schools is increasing every year. It has become challenging for schools to provide the preferred choice, analyzing applicants’ potential based on real-time data.