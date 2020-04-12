ADME-Toxicology Testing Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Forecast Report 2024

ADME stands for absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination of the drug and chemicals define their nature in a human body. These four methods define the impact of a specific drug or chemical to the human tissues. Toxicology testing is an important phenomenon before introducing new medicine to the market. ADME toxicology facilitated pharmaceutical manufacturing company to minimize their drug discovery time, testing complications, and to reduce the cost of drug development.

ADME-toxicology testing has witnessed significant growth in the drug development in recent years. Most often the development of new drug is a very critical for the drug developers, attributed mainly to the high cost proposal for pharmaceutical and large attrition rate at various stages of drug development. The conventional drug development uses vivo model of toxicity testing.

Based on the geographical division, North America was the largest market for ADME-Toxicology Testing in terms of value in 2014. It is then followed by Europe. The North America is expected to dominate the ADME-Toxicology testing market during the forecast period attributed to the large number of drug manufacturing companies in this region. Moreover the supportive government regulations towards new drug development are one of the important factors for the growth ADME-Toxicology Testing in this region. European ADME-Toxicology Testing market is driven by the favorable government incentives.

Asia Pacific region has witnessed lucrative growth in recent years, attributed to the recent development in the healthcare industry in this region. Moreover, increased patients awareness and increases access of healthcare services has boosted the clinical trials in this region. Country wise the U.S. is the largest ADME-Toxicology testing market in North America. Germany, the U.K, France and Italy are some of the major ADME-Toxicology testing market in Europe. India, Japan and China represent the largest regional market for ADME-Toxicology testing in Asia Pacific region. Apart from these Brazil is expected to be a major market for ADME-Toxicology testing on Rest of the World Region.

Some of the major players operating in the Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Market include, Accelrys, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Caliper Life Sciences, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Cellartis AB, Cyprotex PLC., Life Technologies Corporation, Optivia Biotechnology, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Molecular Discovery Ltd., Cyprotex PLC, MultiCASE, Inc., Promega Corporation, Xceleron, Inc., ACEA Biosciences, Inc., Albany Molecular Research, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., CeeTox, Inc., Molecular Discovery Ltd.

