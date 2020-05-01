Adipic Acid Market Key Highlights and Future Opportunities 2024 – Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Haili, Huafon, Shenma Industrial and Others

Adipic acid is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble solid with the formula (CH2)4(COOH)2. It is the most important of the commercially available aliphatic dicarboxylic acids from the industrial perspective. Commercial adipic acid is produced from cyclohexane, cyclohexene, or phenol. Nylon 66 is the largest application segment of adipic acid. The increasing demand of automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry and footwear industry is anticipated to drive the demand of adipic acid. It is also used in polyurethane, adipic esters, plasticizers, food additives, and pharmaceuticals.

The global 2015 adipic acid production reached about 3059391 MT in 2015 from about 2485166 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 5.53%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 32.99% production share in 2015.

China, North America, EU and Asia (ex. China) are the main consumption bases, while China holds 28.83% consumption share, North America holds 23.92%, EU holds 23.45%, and Asia (ex. China) holds 14.34% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 90.54% of the global consumption in total.

According to this study, over the next five years the Adipic Acid market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6110 million by 2024, from US$ 4790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Adipic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3

Leading Adipic Acid Market Players

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Hongye

Tianli

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Kailuan Group

This study considers the Adipic Acid value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Others

Global Adipic Acid Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

