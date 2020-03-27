Adhesives and Sealants Market Demand Adhesives & Sealants from Construction Sector to 2026

The global adhesives and sealants market is projected to expand in the next few years due to the rise in demand for adhesives and sealants from end-use industries and diverse applications. An adhesive is a compound blend that glues two surfaces to form a solitary unit. A sealant is a semisolid material used to prevent liquid spillage. The adhesives & sealants market has been segmented separately in the report. The adhesives market has been divided based on resin, technology, and application, while the sealants market is bifurcated into resin and application. Based on resin, the adhesives market has been segregated into acrylics, epoxy, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), polyurethane (PU), styrenic block, ethyl vinly acetate (EVA), and others such as silicone, polyester and fluoropolymer. In terms of resin, the sealants market has been categorized into acrylics, epoxy, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), polyurethane (PU), silicone, and others such as polyester and fluoropolymer.

The acrylic resin segment dominates the adhesives market. These resins are extensively being used in the production of heat resistant, water-based, and UV curing adhesives. Moreover, resins have robust bonding characteristics, fast setting time, and good environmental resistance. The polyurethane adhesives segment accounted for significant share of the adhesives market in 2017. Use of PU resin to bond fiberglass, packaging laminations, footwear, and automotive windshield is rising due to its characteristics such as solidity, less curing time, and low viscosity. In terms of volume, silicone was a leading segment of the global sealants market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace owing to favorable properties such as high-temperature resistance, and implementation of various regulations supporting its application in a wide range of sectors such as building & construction. Based on technology, the adhesives market has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactive and others, which include powder-based and oil-based. The water-based segment of the adhesives market is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to its eco-friendly nature. Water-borne adhesives meet the standards imposed by the U.S. and European Union on VOC emissions. In addition to low toxicity, their high water content makes water-based adhesives less flammable and reduces hazardous waste disposal. In terms of application, the adhesives market has been divided into paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive & transportation, consumer/DYI, leather & footwear, others such as electronics and marine. The sealants market has been categorized into building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumer, others, which includes industrial, woodworking, packaging, and electronics. The automotive segment of the adhesives market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Advancements in technology have reduced the application of spot welding by nearly 50%, which has helped reduce the overall weight of automobiles. Furthermore, implementation of stringent regulations in the U.S. to increase fuel efficiency has prompted major manufacturers to reduce the weight of automobiles. This, in turn, is driving the demand for adhesives in automotive and transportation application.

