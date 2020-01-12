Adhesion Promoters Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast by 2024

The global adhesion promoters market is showcasing positive growth on account of growing applications in the plastics and resins market. Adhesion promoters are used as additives or primers to enhance adhesion of coatings, inks, or adhesives to the substrate of interest. Adhesion promoters are used to increase adhesion with inorganic substrates in chemical applications such as adhesives and paints and coatings.

Request to Get the Sample Report : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/adhesion-promoters-market/report-sample

Innovations in advanced composites and multilayer packaging have increased the demand for adhesion promoters in the plastics and composites industry.

Factors inhibiting the growth of the global adhesion promoters market include negative environmental impact due to the availability of harmful aromatic hydrocarbons, and the underdeveloped recycling industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

The segment’s growth is driven by the growing consumption of plastics in the automotive industry to foster fuel savings by downsizing the overall car weight.

Access Report Summary at : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/adhesion-promoters-market

Key players operating in the global adhesion promoters market include Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Corning Corporation, BASF SE, Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, and ALTANA AG.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook