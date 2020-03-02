Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market Global Forecasts upto 2018-2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has profiled key proactive companies in the global adhesion laminated surface protection films market in its recent study. Key players actively contributing to the market expansion include LINTEC Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Scapa Group plc, Intertape Polymer Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Tesa SE, Henkel Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Avery Dennison Corporation, and ECHOtape. These market players are intensively competing in terms of production costs, product quality, product innovation, and investments in technologies & R&D activities.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Boost Adoption of Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films

In light of factors such as rapid population growth in urban areas, rising purchasing power of consumers, availability of advanced supply chain, and increasing penetration of the internet, have fostered demand for consumer electronics such as wearable electronic devices, smartphones, tablets, projectors, and document handling systems. This surge in demand for consumer electronic products necessitate special attention for preventing damage to display screens of these products. Adhesion laminated surface protection films are employed extensively in electronic products for protection during transportation as well as consumer handling.

Use of multilayer adhesion laminated surface protection films, with improved resilience and adhesion properties, is expected to pave opportunities for expansion of the market in the foreseeable future. However, production process of adhesion laminated surface protection films result into release of harmful byproducts, which might act as a restraint to expansion of the market.

As consumers are becoming more aware about the environmental impacts of production processes, manufacturers are employing eco-friendly methods for manufacturing adhesion laminated surface protection films. Use of different environment-friendly resins for production of these films is one of the latest trends being witnessed in the market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global market for adhesion laminated surface protection films will register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2026). Global sales of adhesion laminated surface protection films will surpass US$ 1,700 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.