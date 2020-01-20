Adhesion Barrier Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2023 – P&S Intelligence

The demand for adhesion barrier products is increasing due to increasing sports related injuries. The most common sports related injuries include sprains and strains. According to Stanford Children’s Health in the U.S., every year, more than 3.5 million injuries occur among 30 million children participating in any organized sport and one-third of all injuries that occur during childhood are sports-related injuries. The increasing burden of such sports related injuries is leading to increase in the demand for surgical services including adhesion barrier products, which further enforces government organizations and healthcare providers to provide facilities for effective surgical treatment.

Browse report sample [email protected] http://bit.ly/2OzC6du

Companies in the adhesion barrier market are entering into partnerships with other firms to improve their market share. For instance, in February 2016, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation signed the service alliance agreement with PREZIO Health, to provide services, repair, maintenance and management for surgical instruments under ‘specialty surgical solutions’ business segment.

Some of the companies operating in the adhesion barrier market include Medtronic plc, Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Group, C. R. Bard Inc., MAST Biosurgery AG, Getinge AB, Anika Therapeutics Inc., FzioMed, Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Explore Report [email protected] http://bit.ly/2ODbo3H

GLOBAL ADHESION BARRIER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type of Product

Synthetic Adhesion Barrier Regenerated Cellulose Hyaluronic Acid Polyethylene Glycol Others

Natural Adhesion Barrier Fibrin Based Collagen & Protein Based



By Product Form

Film Formulation

Gel Formulation

Liquid Formulation

By Application

Gynecological Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

General/Abdominal Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Others

By Geography

North America – U.S. and Rest of North America

Europe – U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America – Brazil, Mexico and Others

Middle East and Africa

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook