ADHD Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trend Growth | Global Industry Analysis Report 2018-2024

Market Overview:

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder with a group of behavioral symptoms that include hyperactivity, inattentiveness and impulsiveness. The symptoms of ADHD begin in childhood and can continue through adolescence and adulthood. As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global ADHD therapeutics market is registered to grow steadily till the end of 2024.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1573

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The symptoms of ADHD such as lack of attention, hyperactivity and impulsivity hamper proper functioning and development of an individual. Increasing awareness regarding neurodevelopmental disorders and easy availability of diagnostic guidelines over the internet is projected to boost the growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market.

Changing lifestyles and value systems along with the factors like genetic inheritance and premature birth are resulting to the rise in prevalence of ADHD among children in the age group of 4-17 years, which in turn is propelling the growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market. Increasing availability of online platforms for therapists that assure anonymity of the patient is inclining more individuals towards undergoing therapeutic treatment for ADHD, which in turn is fueling the expansion of the global ADHD therapeutics market

However, underdiagnosis of ADHD due to the existence of comorbid conditions in children, lack of awareness and low availability of non-stimulant drugs to treat ADHD in various regions are likely to hamper the expansion of the global ADHD therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global ADHD therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of drug type and distribution channel. Based on drug type, the ADHD therapeutics market is segmented into stimulants and non-stimulants. The stimulants segment is sub-segmented into amphetamine, methylphenidate, dextroamphetamine, lisdexamfetamine and others. The non-stimulants segment is sub-segmented into atomoxetine, bupropion, guanfacine and clonidine Based on distribution channel, the ADHD therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, research laboratories and others. Regional Analysis: Geographically, the global ADHD therapeutics market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The ADHD therapeutics market in the North America region accounts for the dominant share in the global ADHD therapeutics market owing to the increasing prevalence of ADHD in the children and high healthcare expenditure by the population in this region. The ADHD therapeutics market in the Europe region is projecting significant growth owing to the increased research and development for the introduction of more effective drugs in this region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a notable pace in the coming years due to increased awareness regarding ADHD and its available treatments. Whereas, the Middle East and Africa region is projecting steady growth in the global ADHD market owing to the low awareness and poor primary health care in the underdeveloped areas of this region. Industry Updates: In August 2018, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc., a subsidiary of Highland Therapeutics Inc., has received FDA approval for the New Drug Application for Jornay PM (methylphenidate) which was formerly known as HLD200 which is used for the treatment of ADHD in patients of the age six and older In August 2018, FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Sunovion Pharmaceutical asking for further clinical data to evaluate the efficacy of dasotraline, the ADHD drug. Key Players: The prominent players profiled by MRFR in the report on the global ADHD therapeutics market are Concordia International Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Highland Therapeutics Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC, NEOS Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Shire, Teva Pharmaceutical and others.

Intended Audience

ADHD drug manufacturers

ADHD drug suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Laboratories

Independent Research Laboratories

Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Read Complete Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/adhd-therapeutics-market-1573

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]