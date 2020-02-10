Addison Disease Testing Market 2019 Emerging Trends, Development, Key Players and Forecast of Industry till 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Addison Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment2018-2028

Addison disease also called chronic adrenocortical insufficiency occurs because of the damaging of adrenal cortex resulting in insufficient production of hormone cortisol & aldosterone. The disease is characterized by symptoms such as weight loss, decreased appetite, extreme fatigue, hyperpigmentation, low blood pressure and several others. Not treating the disease for the long time results in Addisonian crisis which is a life threatening medical emergency. People suffering from anticoagulants, having cancer, chronic infections, tuberculosis are more likely to be affected by the disease. Doctors look for the medical history and do physical examination as well as various laboratory tests for diagnosing the disease. Idiopathic autoimmune Addison disease is found to be more common in children, females and in the people with age group of 30-50 years. Delaying in diagnosis and treatment of the disease may lead to high chances of morbidity and mortality.

Addison disease is considered as rare disease in many parts of the world. The testing service includes a number of laboratory as well as imaging studies.

Addison Disease Testing Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing rate of adrenal insufficiency is also increasing cases of Addison diseases and thus increase the testing service market. Increasing government initiatives in improving the healthcare sector and providing access to large population with the diagnostic service facilities increases the market. Furthermore, increase in the number of private diagnostic service providers, will in turn increase the overall testing service market. Limitation of accessing the healthcare facilities in various parts of the globe curbs the market to grow. The ignorance of symptoms and lack of healthcare facilities for every segment of society also restricts the market.

Addison Disease Testing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Testing Type

Laboratory Testing Comprehensive metabolic panel Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels ACTH stimulation test Insulin-induced hypoglycemia test Autoantibody testing Prolactin testing

Imaging Studies Chest radiograph Computed tomography (CT) scan



Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Addison Disease Testing Market: Overview

The average incidence rate of Addison disease is roughly three in 1 million population in the world and is considered as one of the rare disease, however variation can be seen in different regions. Recently, The Endocrine Society has also issued its first ever clinical practice guideline on the diagnosis and treatment of primary adrenal insufficiency. Huge competition in the market is due to the increased number of service providers. High efficiency and less price on the testing service are the factors for survival in the market.

Addison Disease Testing Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is owing to high concerns for human health and growing awareness with the benefit of government initiative in this direction, thus represents a largest market for the testing services. This is followed by Europe because of higher prevalence rate and good diagnostic services available in the region. Asia pacific is expected to be the highest growing market in the world because of higher risk factors of developing the disease as well as increasing healthcare and diagnostic services in the region. Middle East and African region also have the opportunities for the testing service market but require investments in the sector.

Addison Disease Testing Market Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the Addison Disease Testing service market involves Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc., Any Lab Test Now, Dr Lal PathLabs, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sonora Quest Laboratories, Core Diagnostics Private Limited, Ayumetrix and others.

