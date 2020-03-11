Adaptive Strollers Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2026

Adaptive strollers are strollers that are meant for individuals with special needs, especially children who have mobility challenges. Many children start using an adaptive stroller when they reach the age of 3 or 4, and outgrow the regular strollers. Parents of children with special needs usually prefer adaptive strollers over paediatric wheelchairs since they are lightweight, easy to use, flexible and collapsible than a restrictive or a heavy wheelchair. The adaptive strollers market is poised to achieve significant growth since the number of children with mobility challenges is on an increase worldwide. The main causes of this are increasing prevalence of cerebral palsy, brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries among others. The adaptive strollers market is a niche market for children with special needs and the main advantage that this product boasts of is the convenience with which they can be used.

The choice of a particular type of adaptive stroller depends on the specific needs of children using them and the advice of the doctor or therapist. The weight and height of a child are important factors to consider while buying the right type of adaptive stroller. Also, the main characteristic of adaptive strollers is that they should have a great degree of adaptability, as the name suggests. The adaptive strollers market is on a rise as parents want a great deal of mobility and independence for their child with special needs. Also, rising disposable incomes coupled with increased healthcare spending by governments is also fuelling the adaptive strollers market.

Adaptive Strollers Market: Drivers

Adaptive strollers are preferred over paediatric wheelchairs since they are lightweight, can be easily transported and are highly adaptive to the ever changing needs of children with special needs. In addition, the number of children with disabilities is growing all around the world, and there is a huge unmet demand for special equipment such as adaptive strollers, especially in developing countries. These are the main drivers of the adaptive strollers market across the globe. Besides, the global expenditure on healthcare is increasing, especially in lucrative markets like the United States, China and India. This is also fuelling the demand for adaptive strollers among parents who want their child with special needs to lead a mobile and an independent lifestyle. Also, there is no ‘stigma’ attached to the use of strollers as compared to that of using a paediatric wheelchair, so parents feel more comfortable while using adaptive strollers.

Adaptive Strollers Market: Restraints

The high cost of adaptive strollers is the main restraint in the adaptive strollers market. This is especially true for markets in developing countries like China and India that are price sensitive. People in such countries may not be able to buy such expensive products compared to their counterparts in the developed world. Even in the developed economies with a well-established healthcare system, the cost of adaptive strollers may become prohibitive for users, since they are especially meant for children who have a variety of changing needs and may need to change their strollers from time to time if they are not adaptive enough.

Adaptive Strollers Market: Key Regions

North America is an important and a lucrative adaptive strollers market. The reasons of this are the increased healthcare spending by the government and supportive government policies combined with a large number of children facing mobility challenges. However, it is the Asia-Pacific region where there is a potential for highest growth in the adaptive strollers market. It is because of the high unmet need for such type of specialized equipment along with an increase in the disposal income and rising affluence in this region.

Adaptive Strollers Market: Key Market Players

The key market players in the adaptive strollers market include Convaid, Special Tomato, Drive Medical and Adaptive Star amongst others.