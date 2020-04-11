Adaptive Optics Market: Overview, Key Players, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trends Analysis

The adaptive optics global market is estimated to be around 90billion by 2025. The market growth can be attributed to the varied critical applications that adaptive optics has in different sectors such as biomedical, defense and security, communication and other sectors. With technological innovations, adaptive optics components are now being designed and produced at low costs. This will contribute to the growth of adaptive optics market over the forecast period. With increase in demand for microscopy supplemented with high resolution and applications of adaptive optics in laser communications, the market will exhibit a significant growth in coming few years. Rising use of adaptive optics in retinal imaging and biomedical research operations will further fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high capital investment and stringent norms for regulatory compliances related to use of powerful lasers can restrain the growth of adaptive optics market.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

The wavefront sensor market held around half of the global market in 2016. They are majorly used for measuring wave-front distortions in optics. These sensors have various applications in ophthalmology and microscopy. The control system market will witness a notable growth during the forecast period. These systems are primarily used to measure the wavefront’s shape and to produce signals representing the wavefront.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The defense and security segment held the largest share of the overall market in 2016. It is predicted to maintain this dominance over the forecast period owing to vast applications of adaptive optics in surveillance and laser based missile systems along with secure defense communication systems. Consumer devices segment will exhibit the most promising growth rate in coming few years as a result of beneficial factors such as high optical quality and a low rate of power consumption.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held over two-fifth share of the global market in 2016. Due to the massive investment in the defense infrastructure by the U.S. along with rising demand for adaptive optics applications in laser eye surgeries, U.S. accounted for the major share of North American adaptive optics market in 2016. The Asia-Pacific market will exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period. A significant increase in research and development activities associated to adaptive optics will facilitate the rapid growth of this market. In 2016, Japan held a significant share of the Asia-Pacific adaptive optics market due to wide applications of adaptive optics in biomedical research and optical imaging.

Competitive Analysis

Heavy investments in research and development are set to drive the global competitive adaptive optics market. For instance, Canon has developed the new Adaptive Optics Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope (AO-SLO) which examines eyes at a cellular level and aids in diagnosing retinal diseases at a very early stage. Some of the key players operating in this market areIris AO Inc., Boston Micromachines Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Canon Inc., Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh, Celestron LLC and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Market Opportunities

The future growth opportunities in adaptive optics lie in the technological advancements facilitated by targeted research to derive further benefits of adaptive optics technology for specific applications. Large players in the market are spending huge amounts on research to develop more advanced devices and gain competitive advantage over other players in the market.

Adaptive Optics Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Wavefront Sensor

Wavefront Modulator

Control System

By Application:

Biomedical

Communication

Astronomy

Consumer Devices

Defense and Security

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

