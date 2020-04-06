Ad Network Software Market Overview, Drivers and Restraints 2026

A majority of the advertising revenue is generated through online channels. Advertising through online channels has numerous features different from the traditional channels. The theory of online advertising involves the role of ad network software. The rising importance of ad network software is attributable to the fact that consumers usually refer to a large volume of online content in a short period of time. This makes it tough for advertisers to plan an advertising campaign, as an ad placed on numerous publisher websites can hit the same consumer several times. An ad network software handles this issue in two ways: firstly, it integrates the sale of advertising on different publishers. Secondly, it uses technologies such as data-driven tracking to extend the reach of campaigns. However, consumers worried about privacy can take actions to avoid being tracked.

The tracking capability of an ad network software depends on the consumer’s choice to block tracking. The blocking by consumers may be at a low or high level. In reality, when consumers decide to block tracking, they do not affect the externalities they execute on publishers. If ad levels reduce with increase in the efficiency of tracking, there may be constant blocking at equilibrium. This examination suggests that a privacy policy that lessens tracking by reducing the cost of blocking cookies may have severe effects on consumers. By combining inventory across numerous websites, ad network software can provide advertisers with the ability to reach the expected size of audience.

An ad network software generally functions on a cost-per-install and cost-per-click basis, facilitating more precise calculation of the average revenue per user (ARPU) and guiding the investment through cost-benefit analysis. There exist different types of ad networks, for example, forecasting. In forecasting, the information of inventory selling across publisher sites is tracked. All These factors drive the ad network software market. However, fake traffic, a non-human traffic concern, is sharply mounting on the market. As a result, the budget may be wasted, which may hinder the ad network software market during the forecast period. Furthermore, improvement in ad network software and the implementation of improved software are likely to present growth opportunities to the ad network software market in the near future.

However, B2B marketers are more sophisticated in utilizing automatic personalization approaches such as sequence targeting and re-targeting within complex sales cycles. Presently, numerous B2B ad serving products are navigating the market toward account-based advertising. Account-based ad targeting is a factor of account-based marketing, which is a B2B marketing strategy that is rapidly growing in popularity. Geographically, the global ad network software market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America holds a leading market share, as the region is an early adopter of ad network software. Most companies in North America are adopting ad network software.

Some of the leading companies in the global ad network software market are MediaNet, Infolinks, Revenue Hits, AdBlade, Undertone, BidVertiser, Vibrant Media, and Clicksor.