Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth and Challenges of the Key Industry Players

The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market is expected to witness notable growth, in the coming year due to increase in the new innovative and targeted drug delivery system. Various factors such as rising awareness regarding cancer treatments, increasing demand for safe and successful medications, rising incidence of cancer and technological advancements have been driving the growth of the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market. Apart from this, various regulatory bodies are supporting the growth of the global market with funding, designations and grants, thereby accelerating the drug development process.

Among marketed drugs, Decitabine is being co-developed by Eisai & Co., Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson. It is an intravenously administered DNA methylation. It is a deoxycytidine and cytarabine derivative, originated by SuperGen, Inc. The compound is available in Europe for acute myeloid leukemia. The product is also under regulatory review in China for Myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Many pharmaceutical companies are partnering with each other for research and development of acute myeloid leukemia. In December 2015, Massachusetts General Hospital, entered into a collaboration with Takeda to initiate a phase II trial to evaluate the efficacy of alisertib in combination with 7+3 induction chemotherapy, involving cytarabine and concurrent idarubicin or daunorubicin in patients with newly diagnosed high-risk acute myeloid leukemia. The open-label trial enrolled 39 patients in the U.S.

Some of the key players operating in the acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market include Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, F. Hoffman La Roche AG, Genmab A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

