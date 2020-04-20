Acute Migraine Treatment Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co.

Acute Migraine is episodic, unpredictable headache disorder which is characterized by recurrent attacks. Migraine is the third most prevalent disease worldwide. Acute migraine causes severe throbbing pain and pulsing sensation usually on one side of head. People with acuter migraine have headaches for 14 days a month. People with Acute migraine have fewer headache a month than the people with chronic one. Despite the vast number of migraine cases, only a small percentage of people go for the checkup. However, growing awareness and emergence of new therapies for the treatment of acuter migraine will significantly increase the market for acute migraine treatment in the near future. More than hundreds of clinical trials under going for the acute migraine treatment with more than twenty trial are in the phase 4 which will create huge opportunity for the acute migraine treatment market to rapidly grow in the forecast period. Currently, there are limited number of pharmacological options available for the acute migraine treatment such as triptans, NSAIDs etc. Furthermore, development of new drug provide huge potential for the acute migraine treatment market to fuel in the forecast period.

Acute Migraine Treatment: Market Dynamics

Rising number of population, growing prevalence of migraine is expected to drive the market of acute migraine treatment is the forecast period. Increasing number of female population as the disease is more prevalent in the females further accelerate the growth of acute migraine treatment market. Growing healthcare expenditure, rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, growing awareness regarding the acute migraine and its treatment further spur the market of acute migraine treatment globally.

However, stringent regulation for the drug approval, high cost of treatment, adverse side effect, lack of proper diagnosis and growing preference of alternative therapies are some of the factors which hinder the growth of acute migraine treatment market.

Acute Migraine Treatment: Segmentation

The global Acute Migraine Treatment Market is segmented on basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Segmentation by Drug Type

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Triptans

Dihydroergotamine

Nonspecific Migraine Medications

Analgesics

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Acute Migraine Treatment: Overview

Emergence of new drug and therapies for the acute migraine treatment is expected to account for the significant growth of the acute migraine treatment in the forecast period. Development of new drugs such as CGRP antagonists provide huge potential for the acute migraine treatment market to grow. Development of new drugs by the key pharmaceutical players such as Amgen, Novartis, Eli Lily and Company and increasing research and development funding will create huge opportunity for the market to grow in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Eli Lilly and Company’s drug for acute migraine treatment succeeded in a key late-stage study, setting the stage for regulatory approval in U.S.

Acute Migraine Treatment: Region-wise Outlook

The North America is expected to contribute to a major share in the global acute migraine treatment, due to growing prevalence of acute migraine along with the increasing funding for the development of new drug with the presence of major pharmaceutical industries. According to Migraine Research Foundation, 39 million of US population suffer from migraine and 1 billion population worldwide. 18% of women, 6% of men, and 10% of children suffers from migraines. In 2015, the medical cost of treating migraine was more than $5.4 billion, although migraine patients spent over $41 billion on treating entire range of migraine.

Europe accounts for the second largest market share and register significant growth in the global acute migraine treatment market, due to increasing demand of effective treatment for the acute migraine and adoption of new therapies along with the favorable reimbursement scenarios. Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the factors such as increasing expenditure of healthcare systems, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness of disease. China is expected to register significant growth in the acute migraine treatment market, due to growing population, low cost of drug and treatment, availability of drugs for the acute migraine treatment. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to show sluggish growth in acute migraine treatment market, due to lack of developed healthcare facilities.

Acute Migraine Treatment: Key Players

Some of the key players present in the global acute migraine treatment market are Amgen, Pfizer Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca and Teva Pharmaceutical among others.