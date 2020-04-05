Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast Report– P&S Intelligence

The global acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming year since new drug formulations are proving to be the most effective treatment for cancer. An increasing awareness regarding cancer treatment, various technological advancements, high demand for safe and effective medications and high prevalence of cancer, are driving the growth of the global acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. The regulatory bodies are also supporting the growth of the global market by providing funding, designations and grants to speed up the drug development process.

The pipeline of acute lymphoblastic leukemia contains GRASPA (Erythrocytes Encapsulating L-asparaginase), a Phase I drug candidate of ERYtech Pharma, Inc. GRASPA is an encapsulated L-asparaginase product, using the company’s proprietary ERYCAPS platform technology for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adults and children. GRASPA causes systemic degradation of asparagine and inhibits the growth and survival of cancer cells.

Pharmaceutical companies are collaborating for research and development of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In January 2016, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Servier collaborated for the development and commercialization of Spectrum’s four haemato-oncology drugs, including Marqibo. As part of this partnership, Spectrum granted the exclusive rights to Servier for the development and commercialization of vincristine liposomal in Canada. Spectrum received a total amount of $6.0 million as upfront payment, plus development milestone payments and royalties based on net product sales. Also, increasing awareness regarding the treatment and rising incidence of the disease has been driving the market growth. However, high cost of treatment, increased cost associated with the research and development and the side effects associated with the treatment act as key barriers for growth of the global market.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest market for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, owing to a large number of research and development activities, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing prevalence of cancer. According to National Cancer Institute, estimated new cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia were 6,590 and estimated deaths were 1,430 in 2016, in the U.S. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue to the North American market in 2016, and it is expected to remain the largest market, globally, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment market are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ERYtech Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.