Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027

Stroke is caused by the interruption of the blood supply to the brain, usually because a cerebral blood vessel ruptures and bleeds (hemorrhagic stroke) or is blocked by a clot (ischemic stroke), which obstructs blood flow and oxygen and nutrients from reaching the brain, causing death of the local brain tissue (infarction). Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide and a common cause of dementia, associated with significant social and economic impact. The acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market is about to enter an exciting phase over the next decade with novel therapies entering the market that are designed to improve stroke outcome. The arrival of three novel neuroprotective agents (NA-1, BIIB093, and 3K3A-APC) and one stem cell therapy (MultiStem) are aimed at improving clinical outcome post-stroke when given in the acute phase of stroke, along with Activase or endovascular treatment (EVT) or both. One stem cell therapy, SB623, is designed to reduce disability in patients with chronic stroke, potentially given years after the initial event.

GlobalData estimates that sales of drugs in the AIS market (including TIA) were approximately $7.2B in 2017 in the 8MM. The US was the largest market, with sales of $3.4B, representing 47% of all sales from the 8MM. The highest-selling drug in the market was Roche’s Activase (alteplase), which generated sales of $1.2B in the 8MM in 2017.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Roche

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Janssen

Daiichi Sankyo

AstraZeneca

ZZ Biotech

NoNO Inc.

Biogen

Athersys

SanBio

