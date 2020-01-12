Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2024

Acute ischemic stroke refers to a sudden loss of certain brain function owing to uneven or lack of blood to the brain. Acute ischemic functions are mainly triggered by atherosclerosis plaques blocking blood vessels, blood clots locking the blood distribution to or from arteries nourishing the brain, or narrowing of blood vessels of the brain. Acute ischemic stroke is one of the major causes of permanent disability in the patients. It is also the third largest reason of death worldwide. Acute ischemic stroke can affect persons of all age groups. However, acute ischemic stroke most commonly affects the individuals, who are above 60 years, the risk of acute ischemic stroke increases with age. Driven by the technical advancement in diagnosis, the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment demand is expected to experience an escalating demand in coming years.

The advancements in the surgical devices technology, in addition with the rising occurrence of acute ischemia stroke cases among the patients are some of the dominant driving factor for the surgery in acute stroke treatment. Some of the other factors driving the market include, aging population mainly in the developed countries of Europe and North America. The development of the effective medication in the treatment of ischemic stroke is accepted to hinder the acceptance of expensive surgery in the ischemic stroke diagnosis market. The development of desmoteplase, a novel next-generation thrombolytic, is one of the major advancement of in the treatment technology of acute ischemic stroke. It provides extended therapeutic time compared to most of the other treatment procedure. Moreover, with the increasing impact of telemedicine and e-prescription and e-medical adherence the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market is expected to flourish at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

According to the American Heart Association, acute ischemic stroke is among the top three causes of death in the U.S. and Canada, nearly 795,000 patients suffering from strokes are treated in the 2014. Out of which 85% of patients were suffering from ischemic strokes.

North America was the largest market of acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment in 2014. The market dominance of the North America is attributed to high percentage of patients suffering from strokes, in admiration with the technical advancement in the treatment procedure acute ischemic stroke in the region. It is then followed by Europe; the large population of baby boomers in Europe is one of the factors for a high market share in acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market. Country wise, the U.S., Canada are two of the major markets in North America. Germany, Italy, the U.K, and France are some of the dominant market in Europe, Japan, China and India are the major market of Asia Pacific region.

Some of the leading players operating in global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market include, Abbott Laboratories, Covidien plc, Johnson & Johnson (Cordis Corporation), Penumbra, Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, and Stryker Corporation (Concentric Medical, Inc.)

