Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market | What’s Trending and a Predictive Look Forward

By function, the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is segmented into protection and security, indication, track and trace, and authenticity. The protection and security function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is further categorized into corrosion, atmospheric gas, physical damage, and anti-theft. The indication function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is further categorized into time and temperature, quality and safety, freshness, and product level.

Multifunction Sensors are Propelling the Growth of the Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market for Cosmetics and Personal Care

In the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the track and trace function is estimated to be a prominent function, followed by protection and security. Active, smart and intelligent packaging for cosmetics and personal care is highly preferred for tracking, tracing, and security functions. Active, smart and intelligent packaging for cosmetics and personal care has significant applications in retail outlets and supply chain processes for security, protection, and track and trace. The shipment of cosmetics and personal care products through different modes is creating the extensive need for proper track and trace functions embedded with multifunctional sensors.

In the protection and security function in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the anti-theft sub-segment is expected to experience growing demand, owing to the availability of cost-efficient RFID and NFC tags and labels in the market. Anti-theft tags and labels with high and low frequencies are estimated to be more popular products for organized consumer goods and apparel retail stores. Other than the anti-theft functionality, the corrosion-resistant and physical damage segments are anticipated to witness impressive growth in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care.

Research Activities Anticipated to Provide Impressive Growth for the Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market for Cosmetics and Personal Care

In the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, the indication function is estimated to hold a market share of less than 7% in 2019, and expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period. As compared to food packaging, the adoption of active packaging is low in cosmetics and personal care packaging.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness fast-paced growth in the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. Growing number of IoT system providers, and smart label and code manufacturers from China, India, and ASEAN counters are expected to provide strong growth to the smart packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. In the overall Asia Pacific active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, active packaging is expected to account for below 1% share throughout the forecast period.