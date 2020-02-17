Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials, And Recent Developments

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is growing significantly due to patent expiry of biologic drugs in the industry. Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs has boosted the demand for low cost substitutes, which further increases the demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients in the industry. Moreover, increasing investment into biosimilars is expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient market can be categorized on the basis of therapeutic areas as oncology drugs, central nervous system drugs, anti-diabetic drugs, musculoskeletal drugs, cardiovascular drugs, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The oncology drugs is expected to grow with the fastest rate in the coming years due to increasing prevalence of cancer cases and rising government initiatives to create awareness about cancer among population.

Some of the factors driving the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredient market are increase in condensed new drug applications, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, and cancer. The increasing lifestyle associated diseases such as diabetes, rise in geriatric population, and increasing promotion of generic drugs by the government are also fueling the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. However, strict regulatory requirements and decline in research and development expenditure are some of the factors restraining the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredient market to some extent.

Some of the companies operating in the active pharmaceutical ingredient market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Actavis Plc, Hospira Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Lonza Group, Cambrex Corporation, Novartis International AG, BASF SE, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan, Inc., Watson Pharmaceutical Inc., and WuXi Apptec.

