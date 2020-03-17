Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Expected to Grow at 245.2 Billion in Revenue by 2024

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market is estimated to reach US$ 245.2 Billion by 2024 from US$ 182.2 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market spread across 253 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

On the basis of type of synthesis, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market is categorized into synthetic APIs and biotech APIs. The synthetic APIs segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period.

“The Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biotech APIs market.”

Based on Product, the biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones& growth factors, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, recombinant vaccines, and blood factors. In 2019, the monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the biotech APIs market.

“North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the overall growth of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market in this region include the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. On the other hand, the unfavourable drug price control policies across various countries and the increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

Most Popular Companies in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market include are Pfizer, Inc. (US),Novartis AG (Switzerland),Sanofi (France),Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany),Bristol-Myers Squibb (US),Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel),Eli Lilly and Company (US),GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK),Merck & Co., Inc. (US),AbbVie Inc. (US),F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),AstraZeneca plc (UK).

