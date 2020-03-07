Active Optical Cable Market Developing CAGR During the Forecast Report 2025 | Finisar, TE, Avago, FCI

Get sample at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2157560

In 2018, the global Active Optical Cable market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Active Optical Cable market research report, has been prepared based on a deep market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cables performance. There is a rise in demand for AOC as it serves as an alternative to copper cables, due to its various advantages such as small bend radius for easy installment, low power consumption, and light weight. Applications of these cables have expanded, from high-performance computers to networking and storage with the support of many protocols. In addition, AOCs rely on different protocols, such as InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet, for data transmission.

Data center is expected to lead the end user application of the active optical cable market. The growing demand for active optical cable in data center, worldwide is one of the key drivers of the market. The data center market also needs a broad portfolio of fiber optic modules to connect servers, switches, and storage, which is accomplished by active optical cable. Therefore, increase in the deployment of data center is a key driver of market.

This report focuses on the global Active Optical Cable status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Active Optical Cable development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in Active Optical Cable study

Finisar

TE

Avago

FCI

Molex

3M

Emcore Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight

The Siemon Company

Sumitomo Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

InfiniBand

Ethernet

Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)

DisplayPort

PCI Express(PCIe)

HDMI

Thunderbolt

USB

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Data center

Consumer electronics

High-performance computing(HPC)

Telecommunication

Personal computing

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Active Optical Cable Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Active Optical Cable development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Active Optical Cable are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

