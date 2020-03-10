Active Optical Cable Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Finisar, TE, Avago, FCI, Molex, 3M and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Active Optical Cable Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Active Optical Cable Market



An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cable’s performance. There is a rise in demand for AOC as it serves as an alternative to copper cables, due to its various advantages such as small bend radius for easy installment, low power consumption, and light weight. Applications of these cables have expanded, from high-performance computers to networking and storage with the support of many protocols. In addition, AOCs rely on different protocols, such as InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet, for data transmission. Data center is expected to lead the end user application of the active optical cable market.

The growing demand for active optical cable in data center, worldwide is one of the key drivers of the market. The data center market also needs a broad portfolio of fiber optic modules to connect servers, switches, and storage, which is accomplished by active optical cable. Therefore, increase in the deployment of data center is a key driver of market. This report focuses on the global Active Optical Cable status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Active Optical Cable development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Finisar

TE

Avago

FCI

Molex

3M

Emcore Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight

The Siemon Company

Sumitomo Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

InfiniBand

Ethernet

Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)

DisplayPort

PCI Express(PCIe)

HDMI

Thunderbolt

USB

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Data center

Consumer electronics

High-performance computing(HPC)

Telecommunication

Personal computing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Active Optical Cable status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Active Optical Cable development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



