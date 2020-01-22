Active-Matrix LCD (AMLCD) Headlamp Market: Start Focusing a Share of Revenue in Research and Development to Innovating Latest Products

Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) with amorphous silicon thin-film transistors (a-Si TFTs) is one of the cost-efficient and mature technology that is known for its homogeneous and reproducible performance. High performance active matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamps are gaining traction due to rise in usage of these types of devices in automotive industry. With the help of active –matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamp, the driver can obtain the best possible view of the road. Automobile manufacturers have significantly minimized the energy consumption by using this technologies. This in turn is projected to impact the growth of industry favorably over the forecast period. In addition to this, rising focus towards full-color active matrix LCD (AMLCD) TFTs technology devices in automotive industry is expected to fuel the market demand during the forecast period. The application of adaptive systems in modern automotive industry creates a new performance demand on headlamps that traditional analog devices cannot fulfill. This factor is projected to drive industry growth significantly.

There are a few vehicle manufacturers that provide active matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamps as standard or as an option on their vehicles. Moreover, different automotive manufacturing companies such as BMW, Audi and Volkswagen among others has adopted an affordable alternative to the costly Active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamp solution, in order to remain competitive in the global automotive market. Rising adoption and growing popularity of these type of devices among automotive industry is poised for a steady growth over the forecast period from 2018-2026.

The global active matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamps market has been segmented on the basis of application, end user and geography. Based on application, the market for active matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamps has been segregated into three types which includes glare free high beam, bending light and highlighting of obstacles among others. In addition to that, glare free high beam segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Across the globe, different government organizations are continuously showing their interest and support, which is projected to impact the growth of industry favorably over the forecast period.

For instance, the German Federal Ministry of Education & Research already capitalized half of the costs of a US$ 5.02 million in research project that has brought together different automotive manufacturers and research organizations such as Hella, Paderborn University, Porsche, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt in order to invent the next generation headlight of the future. Based on end user, the market for active matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamps has been separated into different types such as commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. In 2017, commercial vehicle segment hold the major market share and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, government initiatives and investment programs to improve the driving experience and reduce the number of road accidents are projected to provide an impetus to the market growth in coming years. Furthermore, the need for a reliable, cost efficient, and easily available technology for automotive lighting, will continue to attribute toward the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the flip side trade restrictions and high tariff in several countries will hamper the growth for the active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamp market.

Geographically, active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamp market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the significantly attractive market for manufacturers mainly because of the growing economy, rising population, high vehicle production volume and changing consumer lifestyles is expected to drive the market demand in coming years. Europe is expected to remain competitive during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of major automotive manufacturers across the different part of the Europe. Automotive lighting manufacturing companies are focusing on the research & development activities to offer technically-advanced and highly efficient products to their customers, expanding the regional presence to gain a strong momentum in the untapped automotive market.

This report explores the major global industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global active-matrix LCD (AMLCD) headlamp market are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., BMW, General Electric Company and OSRAM Licht AG among others.