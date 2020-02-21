Active Implantable Medical Devices Market And its Growth prospect in the Near Future

According to the study, the global active implantable medical devices market is likely to grow from $17.0 billion in 2016 to $28.9 billion by 2023. Technological advancements, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising healthcare expenditures and increasing research and development activities have been driving the growth of the global active implantable medical devices market. The market is further expected to gain revenue due to increasing geriatric population and incidence of neurological disorders. Development of subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators along with the increasing demand from developing nations is expected to create ample growth opportunities in the global active implantable medical devices market.

Among different types of neurostimulators, spinal cord stimulators contributed the largest revenue to the global neurostimulators market in 2016. Spinal cord stimulators market witnessed significant penetration across all geographies globally. Increasing number of failed-back surgery syndrome, refractory angina pectoris, peripheral vascular disease, and complex regional pain syndrome are the key factors leading to the increased demand for spinal cord stimulators.

Key companies in the active implantable medical devices market are acquiring other companies to strengthen their position in the global market. In January 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., including its atrial fibrillation, structural heart and heart failure business as well as neuromodulation business. Similarly, in January 2015, Medtronic plc completed the acquisition of Covidien plc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Medtronic, Inc. and Covidien plc are now combined under Medtronic plc. The acquisition strengthened position of the company in the global market with a large number of product offerings.

Some of the other key players in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, William Demant Holding A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, and MED-EL.