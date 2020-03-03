Activated Carbon Market to See Incredible Growth during 2019 – 2025

Global Activated Carbon Market (By Product Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon & Extruded Activated Carbon; By Application  Liquid Phase & Gas Phase; By End-Use – Water Purification, Air Purification & Food & Beverage; By Region  North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Activated carbon is the form of processed non-graphite porous form of carbon which is formed by activation of carbonaceous source materials. The primary raw materials being any organic material with high carbon content such as coal, coconuts, nutshells, peat, wood, and lignite. It is a specialized sorbent material with incredibly large surface area, and a network of sub microscopic pores for adsorption. This property is widely used for removal of impurities, contaminants or pollutants from gas, water and other product or waste streams which in turn leads to its increased application in a host of industrial and consumer industries.

Get Free Sample Brochure (PDF) of the Report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1036270

Activated carbon is available in various product forms such as powdered activated carbon, granulated activated carbon extruded activated carbon and others. All these forms are engineered specifically in order to meet various end-use applications such as in water purification, air purification and food & beverage industry amongst others.

Exemplary characteristic of activated charcoal has led to tremendous increase in its demand over the years. Growth of the industry is primarily attributed to increasing demand for water purification, higher mercury emissions and supportive environmental legislations. However, major industry restraints include stringent environmental compliance and threat of substitutes.

The report Global Activated Carbon Market (By Product  Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon & Extruded Activated Carbon; By Application  Liquid Phase & Gas Phase; By End-Use – Water Purification, Air Purification & Food & Beverage; By Region  North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of global activated carbon market.

The report provides detailed activated carbon market assessment across major markets such as North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific region dominates the world’s activated carbon market, followed by North America and Europe. Future forecasts of activated carbon market overall and across various market segments have been provided in the report till 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Global activated carbon market is highly consolidated with five leading players accounting for more than half of the market. Leading companies are Kuraray Co. Ltd., ADA-ES, Inc., Kureha Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Jacobi Carbons AB, Ingevity Corporation, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global activated carbon market.

Browse full Report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1036270/global-activated-carbon-market-7

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Activated Carbon

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Activation Methodology

3.1.2 Features & Benefits

3.2 Types

3.2.1 Powdered Activated Carbon

3.2.2 Granulated Activated Carbon

3.2.3 Extruded Activated Carbon

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Main Applications

3.3.1 Water Purification

3.3.2 Air Purification

3.3.3 Food & Beverage

3.3.4 Others

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Product Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by End-Use

4.2.4 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Powdered Activated Carbon

5.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Granular Activated Carbon

5.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Extruded Activated Carbon

5.1.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Liquid Phase

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Gas Phase

5.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 By End-Use

5.3.1 Water Purification

5.3.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.2 Air Purification

5.3.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.3 Food & Beverage

5.3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.4 The US

6.1.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.4.2 Market Share by Product

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.4 China

6.2.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.4 Germany

6.3.4.1 Market Size by Value

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 High demand for Coconut Shell-based Raw Material

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Water Purification

7.2.2 Higher Mercury Emissions

7.2.3 Environmental Legislations

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Environmental Compliance

7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

9.2 ADA-ES, Inc.

9.3 Kureha Corporation

9.4 Cabot Corporation

9.5 Jacobi Carbons AB (Osaka Gas Chemicals)

9.6 Ingevity Corporation

About Us:

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to help our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Information:

Gasper James,

Decision Market Reports,

304 S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

Call: 1-800-526-8630 (Toll Free)

Email: [email protected]