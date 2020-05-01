Activated Carbon Market to Ink Exponential Growth with Large Scale Adoption in Waste Water Treatment Endeavors

Composed of carbon atoms, activated carbon is a highly carbonaceous complex matrix of carbon atoms, and are primarily sourced from a wide array of raw materials. Significant advances in manufacturing technologies such as steam activation process and chemical activation processes have been meticulously embraced to ensure enormous growth in activated carbon market, simultaneously ensuring superlative lead on the part of industry forerunners. These market highlights have been extracted from Market Research Reports Search Engine’s (MRRSE) recent report addition titled, ‘Activated Carbon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Value, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026‘ collated in its fast expanding online data archive.

Leading manufacturers are aimed at diversifying their product portfolio by delivering multi-format offerings such as powder, extruded, and granular formats. These forms of activated carbon are extensively used in removing impurities from gases, liquids, and water. With enormous advances in waste water management projects, adoption of activated carbon is likely to remain starkly high in subsequent times. Additionally, manufacturers are fast embracing improved raw materials such as coal-based ones besides investing massively in the production of granular forms to cement their leading stance amidst staggering competition in activated carbon market.

Organic growth strategies such as facility expansion and new production hubs to resonate exponential rise in end-use applications. To cite an instance, leading market player, Sweco has been recently awarded with a new contract by Vapo Oy to offer expert services encompassing construction, management, and engineering of a recently launched activated carbon plant in Finland’s Ilomantsi. The development is aimed at offering sustainable facility infrastructure with diminished environmental impact for pharma and chemical companies. Developments as such are likely to leverage growth upsurge in activated carbon market in the coming years.

Unbiased research postulates incorporated in the report enable readers to draw decisive insights on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, and opportunities in activated carbon market. The report also sheds valuable information on dynamic segmentation on the basis of which form, raw material, and application are accounted as major segments. By form, activated carbon market is splintered into granular which is further sub-segregated into powdered and extruded amongst others. In terms of raw material, the market is further diversified into coal-based, coconut shell and wood based segments.

In terms of application activated carbon market is compartmented into water and wastewater treatment, gas and air treatment, pharmaceuticals, F&B, automotive, and mining amongst others. In its subsequent sections, activated carbon space is demarcated into regional belts to enlighten report readers on geographical diversity and expanse, based on which Europe, North and Latin America, MEA, and APAC are accounted as core regional hubs. In its concluding sections the report also sheds light on competition spectrum and leading players complete with their winning marketing strategies and their eventual implications on holistic growth curve of activated carbon market.

