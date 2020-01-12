Activated Carbon Market by Manufacturers(ADA-ES Inc., Haycarb PLC, Kureha Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Jacobi Carbons AB & MeadWestvaco Corporation), Regions, Types and Application Forecast to 2024

The activated carbon market has been on the forefront of witnessing recent advancements in reactivation service techniques and their integration to the global supply lines of activated carbons. Furthermore, these have affected the demand-supply dynamics of these solids. Based on product type, the activated carbon market is categorized into powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and others. The others category refers to the remaining types of activated charcoal such as pelletized activated carbon.

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is a form of processed carbon. This enables the resultant solid to exhibit small and low-volume pores that increase the surface area for adsorption or chemical reactions. It is primarily used for purification of gases and liquids in food and beverage processing, chemical industries, and water treatment.