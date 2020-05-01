Activated Carbon Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth | Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co., Calgon Carbon, Haycarb

According to our research team, the Global Activated Carbon Market was valued at USD 5.41 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.73 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. Our research study mainly includes an in-depth study of the market which includes major drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced in the market along with the latest industrial trends.

Activated carbon is an organic compound which is porous in nature and has a function of adsorbing all the impurities. Activated carbon can be classified as granular activated carbon and powdered activated carbon and has its applications in various industries such as food and beverages, waste water treatment and air purification systems. Activated carbon is a trending application designed as an eco-friendly strategy and is supported by the government regulations as well.

Increasing need to ensure and check air and water quality along with extensive use of activated carbon in food and beverage industry has been driving the global activated carbon market, lately. While stringent rules and regulations imposed by the government for the manufacture and usage of activated carbon acts a potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

The Global Activated Carbon Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co., Calgon Carbon, Haycarb, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GMBH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GMBH, Prominent systems Inc., Oxbow activated carbon LLC . Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

As a part of market estimation, the study also comprises a list of tables and figures for the Global Activated Carbon Market which focuses on a constructive knowledge essential for the companies or individuals interested in the market study report. As a part of market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis on the basis of type, industry application and geography.

On the basis of type, the Global Activated Carbon Market can be categorized by two primary types; powdered activated carbon and granular activated carbon. This market study also features the market analytics based on the industry which includes water treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical as well as automotive and air purification. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific accounts for the fastest growing market due to the presence of numerous developing countries in this region along with their emerging markets. The Chinese market has a major share in this region.