Activated Alumina Market: Augmented Demand in Water Treatment Industry to Propel Market Growth | 2024

Oil and Gas Sector Leading End User of Activated Alumina

Activated alumina is widely used as a catalyst carrier, desiccant, and adsorbent in various end-use industries such as oil and gas, water treatment, biomaterial, pharmaceutical, and reaction catalyst. In terms of volume, the oil and gas sector held a significant share in the global activated alumina market in 2015. In the oil and gas sector, activated alumina is primarily used in gas and liquid dehydration. It is used to dry out gases such as cracked gas, LNG, and natural gas.

The demand for activated alumina was also considerably high in the water treatment industry. Activated alumina is used for selective adsorption of heavy metals such as arsenic, selenium, uranium, and lead from water streams. It is also used for the defluorination of water.

Asia Pacific Activated Alumina Market Demonstrates Impressive Growth

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 30% of the global activated alumina market in 2015, emerging as the leading regional segment that year. The increasing demand for activated alumina in the oil and gas and water treatment industries and a rise in the adoption of activated alumina in sulfur recovery units have been the prominent factors driving the market in Asia Pacific.

The activated alumina markets in North America and Europe are anticipated to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period. In terms of country, the U.S. constituted a significant share of the global activated alumina market in 2015. Excess fluorine in water has been a major concern in the U.S and more than 60% of the total population in the country consumes fluoridated water. Activated alumina is employed in point-of-use or point-of-entry water treatment devices to remove excess fluorine in water. An increase in the production of oil and gas in the country is also estimated to drive the demand for activated alumina in the U.S.