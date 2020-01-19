Action Camera Market 2019-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, Key Players Profiles, Trends and Future Prospects

Market Highlights:

The global action camera market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

The Action Camera Market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors.

The players in the Action Camera market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Major Key Players:

Drift (U.S.)

Garmin (U.S.)

GoPro (U.S.)

iON (U.S.)

Rollei (Germany)

Sony (Japan)

TomTom (Netherlands)

Olympus (Japan)

Veho (England)

Regional Analysis:

The global action camera market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Academic segment of action camera market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing popularity of social networking site, and advance technology devices.

The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years due to the booming tourism industry globally. It is due to the rising income of individuals globally and increasing affordability of technology products globally. It gives willingness push to action camera market in future prospective.

The global action camera market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

North America region hold the largest share of the total action camera market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of some leading action camera providers in the region. Drift (U.S.), Garmin (U.S.), GoPro (U.S.), iON (U.S.) are some leading industry participants located in U.S. Recently, in September 2017, GoPro has launched new action cameras to bring 4K and 360-video to the mainstream. As compare to other regions, people in North America are more sports enthusiasts and high technology adoption is expected to grow the action camera market at fast pace. Europe is expected to show an impressive raise in the growth of global action camera consumption due to increased adoption of technology.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing awareness about smart gadgets and advance technology products. Booming tourism industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow the action camera market at fast pace.

Segments:

Segmentation based on technology has led to a four-way diversification of the global action camera market: Ultra HD action camera, Full HD action camera, HD action camera and SD action camera. Owing to a booming sports industry, the ultra HD action camera segment has captured a lion’s share of the market. Ultra HD action camera is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, global action camera market can be further segmented into divisions like Online Sales and Retail Sales. With rapid digitalization of the market and consumers becoming more tech-savvy, online sales is recording a major part of the revenue earned from the market.

Based on end-users, this market can be classified in two distinct divisions; personal and professional. Action cameras are now playing an integral part in diverse sectors. In terms of generating revenue, personal action cameras account for the largest market share.

Intended Audience:

Operating system providers

Training center

Schools

Manufacturers

Software Developers

Sensor providers

