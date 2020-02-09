Actinic keratosis Treatment Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2020

Presence of thick, crusty or scaly patches on the skin surface indicating premalignant condition is referred as actinic keratosis. People who are commonly exposed to sun light are at higher risk of actinic keratosis. Thus, actinic keratosis is commonly found in people who have fair skin. Thus, prevalence of actinic keratosis is higher in western countries than in Asian countries. Commonly, progression of actinic keratosis leads to squamous cell carcinoma. Squamous cell carcinoma is a type of cancer with lesser risk to life if treated early. Thus, early treatment of actinic keratosis is recommended to avoid progression of actinic keratosis into squamous carcinoma. Risk associated with untreated actinic keratosis is 20% higher than treated actinic keratosis.

Common symptoms of actinic keratosis include, rough, scaly and patchy skin, itching and burning sensation, changes in skin color i.e. pink, flesh colored or brown coloration and hard wart-like surface. Commonly, skin biopsy and physical observations are performed for diagnosis and confirmation of the actinic keratosis. Based on the treatment, global actinic keratosis treatment market is segmented as follows:

Fluorouracil Imiquimod Diclofenac Ingenol mebutate Others

Surgical Treatment Cryotherapy Scrapping Other

Some of the commonly used brands for the treatment of actinic keratosis are Zyclara, Fluoroplex, Aldara, Efudex, Voltaren, Carac, Pennsaid, Picato, Solaraze and Voltaren. Medications used for the treatment of actinic keratosis are commonly in the cream or in the gel form intended to apply topically. Factors such as depletion of ozone layer, rising incidences of cancer, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and sedentary life style are driving the growth of the global actinic keratosis treatment market. While on the other hand, lesser rate of awareness about actinic keratosis and benefits of its early diagnosis and lack of awareness about the available treatments for actinic keratosis are some of the factors that are restraining the global actinic keratosis treatment market.

