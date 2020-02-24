Actinic Keratosis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Actinic keratosis is a type of dermatological disorder characterized by thick and scaly patch of skin, that can lead to cancer. This disease generally occurs at the areas that are exposed to the sun and is common in people with fair skin.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1010

Itching and burning sensation, rough and dry patches skin patches, and change in skin colour are some of the common symptoms observed in the patients suffering with this disease. It has been observed that ultraviolet rays from sun or from tanning beds are the main causes of actinic keratosis.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/actinic-keratosis-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

Some of the risk factors associated with the disease are age, burned skin due to sun exposure, and a history of heavy sun exposure. LEO Pharma A/S is in the process of developing drug candidates for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1010

Further, Athenex Inc. is in the process of developing KX-01 as a Src Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of actinic keratosis. Promius Pharma LLC is also involved in the process of developing a drug candidate for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com