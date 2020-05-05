Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Acrylic Resins Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
The acrylic resins market is drawing strength from the extensive applications of the engineering thermoplastics in automotive and architectural applications. Rising uptake in the paints and coatings industries and industry efforts to harness the properties of acrylic polymers in medical devices are fortifying the growth prospects in recent years.
Strides made by the construction and automotive markets in developing countries notably in Asia Pacific have helped in generation of considerable revenues during the forecast period.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
BASF SE
The DOW Chemical Co.
Arkema SA
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
DIC Corporation
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd
Market Segment by Product Type
Methacrylates
Acrylates
Hybrids
Market Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Construction
Industrial & Commercial
Paper & Paperboard
Textiles & Fibers & Adhesives
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Acrylic Resins status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Acrylic Resins manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
