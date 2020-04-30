Acrylic Emulsions Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025 | 1. BASF 2. DOW Chemical Company 3. Arkema 4. Sythomer 5. Celanese

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Acrylic Emulsions Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Acrylic Emulsions Market By Product (Copolymer & Polymer, Pure Acrylic), Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Construction Adhesives, Paper Coatings), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World)  Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global acrylic emulsions market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Acrylic emulsions are products that are manufactured by mixing acrylic polymers with resins. The demand for these products is expected to grow rapidly owing to low volatile content. These emulsions are now finding greater acceptance as they are used in the manufacturing of graphic arts and industrial coatings. The growing demand for water based polymers is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=952963

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for acrylic emulsions in construction industry

1.2 Stringent regulation concerning VOC content in emulsions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing demand for Polyurethane dispersions

2.2 Wide usage of solvent based emulsions

Market Segmentation:

The global acrylic emulsions market is segmented on the basis of process, end-use industry, and region.

1. Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Product:

1.1 Polymers & Co-Polymers

1.2 Pure Acrylic

1.3 Other

2. Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Application:

2.1 Paints & Coatings

2.2 Adhesives & Sealants

2.3 Construction Additives

2.4 Paper Coating

2.5 Others

3. Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/952963/global-acrylic-emulsions-market

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF

2. DOW Chemical Company

3. Arkema

4. Sythomer

5. Celanese

6. Asahi Kasei

7. Ashland

8. DIC Corporation

9. H.B Fuller

10. Lubrizol

11. OrganikKimya

12. Trinseo

13. Anhui Sinograce Chemical

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Global Acrylic Emulsions Market

By Product (Copolymer & Polymer, Pure Acrylic), Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Construction Adhesives, Paper Coatings), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World)  Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global acrylic emulsions market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Acrylic emulsions are products that are manufactured by mixing acrylic polymers with resins. The demand for these products is expected to grow rapidly owing to low volatile content. These emulsions are now finding greater acceptance as they are used in the manufacturing of graphic arts and industrial coatings. The growing demand for water based polymers is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for acrylic emulsions in construction industry

1.2 Stringent regulation concerning VOC content in emulsions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing demand for Polyurethane dispersions

2.2 Wide usage of solvent based emulsions

Market Segmentation:

The global acrylic emulsions market is segmented on the basis of process, end-use industry, and region.

1. Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Product:

1.1 Polymers & Co-Polymers

1.2 Pure Acrylic

1.3 Other

2. Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Application:

2.1 Paints & Coatings

2.2 Adhesives & Sealants

2.3 Construction Additives

2.4 Paper Coating

2.5 Others

3. Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF

2. DOW Chemical Company

3. Arkema

4. Sythomer

5. Celanese

6. Asahi Kasei

7. Ashland

8. DIC Corporation

9. H.B Fuller

10. Lubrizol

11. OrganikKimya

12. Trinseo

13. Anhui Sinograce Chemical

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |