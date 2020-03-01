Acrylic Emulsions Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 – 2027

Introduction: Acrylic Emulsions Market

Acrylic are the esters of acrylic acid and are formed from the reaction between acrylic acid and alcohol whereas emulsion are the colloidal suspension of a fluid in another fluid primarily in oil and water. Pure acrylic emulsions are broadly used in the preparation of a number of end-use products. Which includes architectural coatings, building materials, industrial coatings, glass-fiber secondary binders for tissues and veils. Water borne acrylic emulsions creates high performance coatings for various end use industries such as, printing ink, paper making and many more. Recently manufacturers are focusing on to provide advance technologies for the acrylic emulsions market as they providing more advanced formaldehyde free technologies or self -cross linking and also to focus on raw material selection for the acrylic emulsions. Properties of the acrylic emulsions plays a key role in the improvement of the quality such as it provides better coalescing properties than others. Growing responsiveness in regard with the hostile effects of VOC emissions, which is a primarily present in the solvent based goods, this has increased the demand for acrylic emulsion.

Market Dynamics: Acrylic Emulsions Market

Acrylic emulsion market is expected to gain traction in between the forecast period. Significant application of the acrylic emulsion boosting the market demand such as, it’s application in both water based and solvent based emulsions, growing disposable incomes has lead the consumers to spend noticeably high sums on superior quality paints and coatings, which is in-turn boosting the demand for acrylic emulsions in coatings and paints in the global market. Besides this, recovery of the infrastructural development and construction sector across many economies is also supporting the growth of the global acrylic emulsions market

The only restraint hampering the market growth is the increasing usage of polyurethane dispersions in coating applications which has relatively cheap price as compared to acrylic emulsions and may possible to as a substitute in the near future. On the basis of product type, Polymer & copolymer is expected to be the significant growing segment in the acrylic emulsions market owing to its growing usage in nonwoven hygiene related products. Manufacturers have strong opportunity to gain maximum revenue share from the acrylic emulsion market. On the basis of the geographical region, Asia pacific is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR over the forecast period, China and India are the key contributor for the growth of acrylic emulsions market, China is expected to represent significant incremental dollar opportunity in between the forecast period followed by the India and Japan.

Market Segmentation: Acrylic Emulsions Market

Acrylic emulsions market is segmented on the basis of product type and application

On the basis of product type, acrylic emulsions market segmented as

Pure Acrylic

Polymer & Co-polymer

On the basis of application the acrylic emulsions market segmented as

Paints & Coatings

Construction Additives

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook: Drum Liners Market

Globally, North America projected for the lucrative market share in terms of revenue in the global acrylic emulsions market by the end of 2017, owing to the renovation activities being started in the North American countries.

Rising economic growth, convenience of cheap labor, growing foreign investments, are some of the key factors expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand from countries such as China, India, and Malaysia are expected to boost the demand of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. In the emerging markets, such as in Latin America, the coatings application is expected to drive the acrylic emulsions market owing to growing consumer awareness, government stringent regulations.

Some of the key players in the acrylic emulsions market are