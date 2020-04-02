Acousto Optic Devices Market to Grow at 7.24% CAGR and Expected to Reach US$ 469.1 million by 2022

Get sample at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=787135

The Acousto Optic Devices Market 2022 research report has been prepared based on a deep market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this Global market.

The acousto-optic devices market is expected to reach USD 469.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.24% between 2016 and 2022. The key players in the acousto-optic devices market profiled in this report are Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K.), Isomet Corporation (U.S.), Brimrose Corporation of America (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), AMS Technologies AG (Germany), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), AA Opto Electronic (France), A•P•E Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH (Germany), IntraAction Corp. (U.S.), and Lightcomm Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

The major reason for the growth of these devices is the increasing demand of laser applications and use of advanced acousto-optic materials for optical medium in various verticals such as industrial, medical, life science and scientific research, and so on. The uses of these devices for applications such as material processing, laser scanning, laser printing, micro processing, and other have increased the scope of the acousto-optic devices market for different verticals. The high initial cost and increasing requirement-specific research and development (R&D) expenses could be a restraint for the acousto-optic devices market.

Target Audience:

Device manufacturers and suppliers

Laser system manufacturers and providers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Optical instruments manufacturers

Software providers

Research organizations

Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Technology investors

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

End users

“Life science and scientific research vertical is a driving factor for the growth of the acousto-optic devices market and held the largest market share in 2015”

The demand for acousto-optic devices has increase dowing to the research conducted in various fields such as imaging cytometry, photo acoustic imaging, optical coherence tomography, and multiphoton microscopy in biomedical imaging and scanning. Moreover, scientists are using acousto-optic devices with laser technology for research in areas such as femto second micromachining, two-photon polymerization, and semiconductor metrology. In the life science and scientific research vertical, there is a high usage of various AO devices such as modulators, deflectors, and tunable filters in this vertical which is required to modulate the frequency and intensity of laser beams for laser scanning applications. These factors are likely to propel the growth of the acousto-optic devices market in the life science and scientific research vertical. Also, growing laser applications in scientific sector is one of the major driving factors in acousto-optic services market for upcoming years.

“Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing market”

This report covers the Acousto-Optic Devices Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The acousto-optic devices market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022. The growing industrialization and adoption of optical technologies to provide accurate solutions by developing countries are some of the important factors that have contributed to the growth of the acousto-optic devices market in the APAC region.

Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –35%, Tier 2 –25%, and Tier 3 –40%

C-Level Executives– 25%, Directors – 35%, and Others –40% By Region: North America –25%, APAC –35%, Europe –35%, and RoW– 5%

Research Coverage:

The report provides a clear analysis for acousto-optic devices and its requirement across different applications, verticals, and regions. The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the acousto-optic devices market across different segments such as devices, applications, verticals, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the acousto-optic devices market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report includes the market statistics pertaining to device, vertical, application, and geography, along with their respective market size.

The Porter’s five forces framework has been utilized along with the value chain analysis to provide an in-depth insight into the acousto-optic devices market.

Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the growth of the acousto-optic devices market have been detailed in this report.

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast based on device, vertical, application, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the acousto-optic devices market.

A detailed competitive landscape includes key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.

