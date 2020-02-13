Acoustic Wave Sensor Market to Grow at High CAGR 11.0% by 2024 | A report by Transense Technologies, Pro-micron, H. Heinz Meßwiderstände, Hawk Measurement Systems, CTS Corporation, Honeywell International, Panasonic Corporation and others

Acoustic wave market report is a synopsis ascertaining the current status for Semiconductor & Electronics industry. It explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are, at the same time focusing on the most significant key players and key brands that are responsible for driving the Acoustic wave market by their joint ventures, mergers, product launches, and accusations.

Market Analysis:-

The Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market accounted for USD 430.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Transense Technologies

Pro-micron

Heinz Meßwiderstände

Hawk Measurement Systems

CTS Corporation

Honeywell International

Panasonic Corporation

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Boston Piezo-optics and more

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing concern toward security and surveillance

Increasing demand for saw-based temperature sensors

Low cost and reliability for small sensors

Limitations for technology up gradation

Issues associated with energy consumption

Market Segmentation:

The global acoustic wave sensor market is also segmented on the basis of device into

Resonator

delay line

The global acoustic wave sensor market is also segmented on the basis of sensing parameter into

temperature

pressure

humidity

mass

torque

viscosity

chemical vapor/gas.

On the basis of end user, the global acoustic wave sensor market is further segmented into

military

automotive

industrial

food and beverages

healthcare

environmental

On the basis of geography, global acoustic wave sensor market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Share Analysis:

The report for acoustic wave sensor market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments. In March 2017, Vectron International entered into an agreement with Furuno to provide Furuno’s Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) receivers and timing modules in North America. This acquisition has led the company to offer customers the leading choice in GNSS timing products in the market

