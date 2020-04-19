Acne Treatment Market (Therapeutic Devices and Medication) Market 2019-2023: By Key Players Bausch Health Companies Inc, Nestle (Galderma S.A.), Allergan (Actavis Plc) & Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

This latest research report “Global Acne (Medication and Therapeutic Devices) Treatment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)” provides an analysis of the global Acne treatment market with detailed analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments and by region. The report also provides an overview of global dermatology market as well.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of the Acne treatment market for regions like North America and Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global Acne treatment market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global Acne treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of niche players. Company profiling of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Nestle (Galderma S.A.) and Allergan (Actavis Plc) has been provided in the report. Company profiling is based on attributes like business overview, financial overview and strategies adopted by these companies in order to grow in the market.

Regional Coverage: North America, Asia-Pacific

Acne is a disorder of the skin that is caused by inflammation of the skin glands and hair follicles and is characterized by comedones and pimples specifically in certain areas like on the face, back and chest etc. During acne, sebaceous glands become clogged and infected which result in the formation of acne. It is most commonly found in teenagers and adolescents but also occurs in infants and adults. Depending on its severity, acne can cause emotional distress and scar the skin. Acne Vulgaris is the medical term for common acne. Acne can be mild, moderate or severe.

There are four main causes of acne vulgaris: hyper-keratinization, excess sebum production, bacteria Propionibacterium and inflammation. Dermatologists have the most experience treating different types of acne. There are six types of acne: Acne Rosacea, Acne Cosmetica, Acne Fulminans, Acne Keloidalis Nuchae (AKN), Acne Chloracne and Acne Medicamentosa. Several treatments are available in the market nowadays with effective results. Acne can be treated through three therapies namely systematic therapy, topical therapy and physical therapy. Currently acne treatment market is dominated by topical therapy or topical drugs that are widely used by large number of population for acne treatment.

The global acne treatment market has shown upward trends over the past few years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace over the forecasted period (2019-2023) also. Global acne treatment market is supported by a number of growth drivers such as rising disposable income, high global prevalence rate of acne, unhealthy eating habits, adoption of various less painful aesthetic combination therapy procedures etc. Yet, there are certain challenges such as entry of generic drugs, safety issue regarding products, increasing acceptance of ant-acne treatment, etc. that hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the latest trends related to the Acne treatment market that have been captured in this report are efforts like acquisitions and collaboration by relevant players to expand their presence and scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology within the Acne treatment market.

