Acne Treatment Market by Product, Acne Type, Treatment Modality, End Users, Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook

Acne is a skin condition that is inflammatory, long-lasting which leads to pimples & spots; they occur on the face, neck, back, shoulders, chest & upper arms. Different types of acne are blackheads, whiteheads, cysts, pimples & nodules. Nearly 50 million American are affected every year by acne. Acne is common during adolescence, when there is most activity in the sebaceous glands, but people at any age can acquire acne. Acne is not harmful but it leaves marks. In US at least 85% of the population suffers from acne in the age group of 12 to 24 years. Acne treatment depends on the severity & persistence. Therefore, the Acne Treatment Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Acne Treatment Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global Acne Treatment Market is based on segment, by Product Type the market is segmented into Radiofrequency Devices, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotics, Laser Devices, Retinoid Therapy, Chemical Peels and Hormonal Drugs, by Acne Type the market is segmented into Non-Inflammatory Acne and Inflammatory Acne, by Treatment Modality the market is segmented into Injectable, Oral and Topical, and by End User the market is segmented into e-Commerce, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics and Pharmacies & Drug Stores.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Johnson and Johnson, Allergan plc., Stiefel Laboratories Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Galderma S.A., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Verilux Inc. and Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc.. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?