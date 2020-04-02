Acid Violet 43 Market : Forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth 2018 – 2026

The growing trend of coloring hair has fuelled the demand for acid violet 43 all over the world. Acid violet 43 is a chemical compound. In physical form, it is dark violet crystalline powder. Acid violet 43 is also known as “Jarocol Violet 43” and “External D&C Violet No. 2”. These are the trade names and are given by the Food and Drug Administration agency (US). “Ext” means for external use only and “D&C” means for Drug and Cosmetic applications. Acid violet 43 is used in the cosmetic industry for various formulations such as coloring rinses, colors, and hair dyes. It can be used in any cosmetic products except those that come into contact with mucous membranes such as eyeliners and lipsticks.

The demand for acid violet 43 is high in the U.S. and China, but gradually the demand for acid violet 43 is increasing worldwide.

Acid violet 43 is used as a colorant in a wide variety of cosmetic products including hair dyes and coloring rinses. Acid violet 43 can be used alone or with some other ingredients. It gives color to various personal care and cosmetic products such as hair products, nail polishes, body washes, soaps, moisturizers, and deodorants/antiperspirants. Due to increasing applications in cosmetic and personal care products, it is expected that the global acid violet market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

The growing trend of coloring hair has fuelled the demand for acid violet 43 all over the world. The product has a unique property of hiding yellow tints, which are often seen in grey or bleached hair; acid violet 43 gives a violet tint to the neutralize yellow hair. In addition, acid violet 43 is used in various personal care and beauty products such as nail polishes, bath soaps, shampoos, conditioners, moisturizers, deodorants, and bubble baths. With the growing consumption of cosmetic and personal care products globally, there the market for acid violet 43 is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Acid violet 43 is water soluble and gives a dark purple shade even at a very low concentration. Due to this factor acid violet 43 is used in less quantity, which is expected to increase their demand. Bound to the above factors, the global acid violet 43 market is expected to grow positively in the upcoming years.

The key producers of acid violet 43 are China, the U.S., and Italy. The major demand for acid violet 43 is from North America and Europe. The increasing demand for acid violet 43 in these regions can be attributed to various factors such as modernization, spreading trend of coloring hair in these regions. In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for the product is also expected to be surge during the forecast period.

