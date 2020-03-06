Achondroplasia Therapeutics Pipeline is Witnessing Significant Growth due to Positive Clinical Results

Achondroplasia therapeutics currently exhibits a considerably strong pipeline with seven active drug candidates.

Achondroplasia is a common disorder of dwarfism with disproportionate stature. It is an autosomal dominant disorder that occurs due to mutation in fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) gene, which is located on short arm of chromosome 4. The disorder is characterized by macrocephaly, shortened-limbs (rhizomelic dwarfism), midface retrusion, and frontal bossing. The achondroplasia therapeutics pipeline study covers seven active drug candidates in different stages of development.

Achondroplasia therapeutics pipeline has majority of candidates in the Pre-Clinical stage of development. A peptide-based drug candidate namely, vosoritide, is in the Phase III stage of development by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., for the treatment of achondroplasia.

According to the research findings, majority of the drug candidates for the treatment of achondroplasia are being developed to be administered by the subcutaneous route. Some of the key advantages of subcutaneous route are sustained release of drug, improved patient condition, lower risk of systemic infections, less painful administration, and less-expensive nature of the administered drugs.

It has been observed that many pharmaceutical companies are adopting advanced technologies for the development of achondroplasia therapeutics. These technologies are helpful in the development of drugs as either combination therapies or single-agent therapies. For instance, RIBOMIC Inc.’s, RiboART system, is the essential element in drug discovery technology, that helps in the discovery of various new drugs for the treatment of the various diseases including achondroplasia.

Some of the key players involved in the development of achondroplasia therapeutics include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Ascendis Pharma A/S, and Therachon AG.

