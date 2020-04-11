Achalasia Diagnostic and Treatment Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Achalasia is rare disorder. It is also known as cardiospasm or dyssynergia esophagus. Achalasia is a disorder of the esophagus, which is a muscular tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach. Esophagus is about eight inches long, and is lined by moist pink tissue called mucosa.

Signs and symptoms of achalasia, such as, mild chest pain, pain while swallowing, coughing during the night, keratoconjunctivitis sicca, and xerostomia typically appear gradually. Scientists believe that aspiration of saliva and food contents causes pneumonia, pulmonary infections, and even death. Achalasia is a rare disorder which affects mostly adults in the age group of 25 to 60 years. It affects children as well. The ratio of male and female population affected with achalasia is equal.

The cause of achalasia is unknown. X-ray examinations are frequently used to diagnosis the disorder.

Increase in the prevalence of achalasia worldwide is anticipated to boost the achalasia diagnostic and treatment market during the forecast period. Lifestyle changes are also fueling the market. Rise in government prioritization for drugs for rare disorders is also likely to boost the achalasia diagnostic and treatment market in the near future. However, lack of knowledge about achalasia is major restrain of the market. Dearth of health care experts in Latin America and Middle East & Africa also limits the growth of the achalasia diagnostic and treatment market. Nevertheless, increasing government funding for diagnosis procedure has opened growth opportunities for achalasia diagnostic and treatment market.

The global achalasia diagnostic and treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, diagnostic test, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the market can be classified into long-acting nitrate, calcium channel blocker, and surgery. Isosorbide is long-acting nitrate drug used for the treatment of achalasia. Calcium channel blocker, such as, nifedipine also helps prevent achalasia. Pneumatic balloon dilation is a procedure used to treat achalasia patients. Investigational therapies are undergoing clinical assessments for providing better results of achalasia treatment. The main goal of achalasia treatment is removing obstructions caused by the failure of the lower esophageal sphincter muscle to relax.

In term of diagnostic test, X-ray examination is considered the gold standard for achalasia diagnosis. Radiological examination with barium shows better results of achalasia.

Based on end-user, the global achalasia diagnostic and treatment market can be categorized into hospitals, specialized clinics, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global achalasia diagnostic and treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue. The achalasia diagnostic and treatment market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to increase in the number of patients suffering from the disorder in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive market for achalasia diagnostic and treatment in the near future.

This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China in the region. Moreover, factors such as better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people regarding achalasia diagnostic and treatment are expected to propel the market in the region in the next few years. The achalasia diagnostic and treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global achalasia diagnostic and treatment market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC., Bausch Health, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc., Mylan N.V., and Novartis AG.

