Acetylated Starch Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2028

Acetylated Starch Market: Snapshot

Acetylated starch market hosts a wide variety of starch products which are modified for more enhanced industrial applications. Acetylation is the most common method used for starch modification. Other techniques includes genetic modification, which is widely considered a next-generation emerging method in the acetylated starch market. Starch is a naturally found substance in plants. It is found in an intricate carbohydrate form naturally. Its natural qualities enable it to be eco-friendly and renewable. Moreover, its extensive natural applications make it suitable for a wide variety of industrial applications in food products, pharmaceutical, and paper industry.

On the other hand, natural starch also embeds some drawbacks like low tensile strength. Due to such drawbacks, industrial modification paves way for modification in starch and growth of the acetylated starch market.

Acetylation involves esterification of acetic acid, acetic anhydride, vinyl acetate, or a combination of these. The technique does not change the appearance of natural starch. However, it does offer it improved properties such as additional strength for binding paper products among others. The growing advancements in manufacturing are resulting in greater applications of industrial starch, creating new opportunities for growth for the acetylated starch market. For example, acetylated starch offers improved stability, solubility, and retro gradation. This is highly desirable in food manufacturing, especially for bakery products. The product enhancements help improve the texture, taste and anti-breakage properties of soft and cushy bakery products. The acetylated starch market is also experiencing rising demand for corn starch, due to its swelling power and freeze-thaw stability.

The acetylated starch market’s product application include thickening agents in food products. Additionally, the modified starch varieties also work as gelling and adhesive agents among others.

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Overview

The global acetylated starch market is expected to witness surge in its demand in years to come. The uptake of acetylated starch method has come to play because of the undesired properties of starch such as low shear stress which compromises its properties. Starch is a type of carbohydrate which are present in various parts of plants. Starch finds its application in various industries due to wide range of properties. Rise in acetylated starch throughout the world has taken place because researchers have found that the acetylated starch is of enhanced quality and it is proved to be beneficial for various industries when they have used it.

It has been found that certain methods used by various starch modifying industries use crossed linking, which allows the starch to bear with a low pH level, high mechanical effect and temperature. The starch paste collected after this method makes it resistant to high temperature, intensive processing, and resistance to high temperature.

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Trends and Opportunities

Ever increasing advancements in technologies accompanied with product innovation is envisaged to fuel the acetylated starch market. Acetylated form of starch is resistant to retro gradation and has better solubility, stability and thus can be used can be used by various food manufacturing industries for preparation of processed food, functional food, and bakery products. Another factor that is expected to push the growth of the acetylated starch market is that it aids to enhance the nutritional content of food. It also helps to provide a better texture to the food. Thus, with the increase in health conscious population all across the world, the uptake of functional food is anticipated to grow. This is expected to promote the growth of the market.

Researchers have also found that the acetylated starch helps to enhance the properties of corn starch by improving freeze-thaw stability, swelling power and solubility. It has been found that acetylated starch tend to cause improper digestion because it is partly digestible, thus can pull down the market growth rate. Advancement in technologies have also caused a great threat to the modified starch as, rise in genetically modified starch method is expected to substitute it. However, modified starch finds its usage in various industrial sector, and also consists of certain properties such as gelling agents, adhesive, and thickening agents among others.

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Market Potential

Recently, Cargil Asia Pacific Ltd, one of the leading corn milling companies has recently announced its interest in investing on various starch modification projects in the Asia Pacific region. The company is expecting to take advantage on its starch medication technologies and has installed the modified starch facility in China.

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Regional Outlook

The global acetylated starch market is spread across Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market because of the rise in shift from conventional food to convenient food types such as functional food and processed food. This is predicted to boom the acetylated starch market in North America. Europe on the other hand is just following North America’s trend of consuming processed food thus is expected to show a tremendous growth in acetylated starch market in years to come.

Global Acetylated Starch Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major key players in the global acetylated starch market are Asia Fructos o., Ltd, Visco Starch, Tata and Lyle PLC, Rosquette group, Vdelta Co., Ltd, and Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd.