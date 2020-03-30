Acetoacetanilide Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017-2027

Acetoacetanilide is a white solid organic powder. Within the market place, acetoacetanilide is known by different chemical names, such as beta-ketobutyranilide, acetoacetylaminobenzene, n-phenylacetoacetamide, acetylacetanilide, 3-oxo-n-phenyl butanamide and AAA. Acetoacetanilide is formulated and prepared through the acetoacrylation of aniline in the presence of ketene.

Acetoacetanilide is soluble in a number of solvents, such as ether, sodium hydroxide, ethanol, hot benzene, chloroform and caustic soda. On the other hand, this compound exhibits poor solubility with water. Commercially, acetoacetanilide is used in a number applications due to its exceptional properties.

In the market place, the compound is available in different forms such as dry powder and wet solid. These physical appearances are tailor-made according to industry needs. Acetoacetanilide is used in many applications — it is used in the formulation of pigments, pesticides and also as a co-promoter for the synthesis of unsaturated polyester resin. Acetoacetanilide coupled with diazonium salts is used to formulate dyes. Furthermore, the acetoacetanilide compound is used in a number of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, plastic processing, paint & coatings and others. Due to the abundant availability of raw materials for the synthesis of acetoacetanilide, the production of the material will continue at a significant pace.

Acetoacetanilide Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market for acetoacetanilide is expected to increase significantly and the same trend is expected to follow during the forecasted period. The upsurge in the consumption of acetoacetanilide is because of the fact that it is being increasingly used in the formulation of pigments, which are further used in the paint, ink and coating industry. Furthermore, the growth in the number of end user industries and rising demand for plastic products due to various macroeconomic factors, such as increase in GDP and rising disposable income, is anticipated to upsurge the demand for acetoacetanilide, which in turn will push the growth of the global acetoacetanilide market across the globe. To enhance crop yield, there is huge demand for agrochemicals with increased efficacy. To achieve the desired characteristics in agrochemicals, the major players present in the value chain are intensifying their R&D infrastructure to achieve these desired characteristics, which will further promote the global acetoacetanilide market over the forecasted period. However, environmental regulations imposed in the developed regions regarding the usage of chemicals, along with unstable raw material prices, may dent market growth in near future. New product developments that use acetoacetanilide are a prominent trend gaining traction amongst the manufacturers who are trying to gain competitive advantage. Developing countries, such as China and India, are moving forward and are close to becoming the global nodal centers in the global acetoacetanilide market in terms of both production and consumption. Labor laws and wages and regulatory conditions are two of the major factors impacting the global acetoacetanilide market.

Acetoacetanilide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, the Acetoacetanilide Market can be segmented as:

Dry Powder

Wet Solid

On the basis of Application, the Acetoacetanilide Market can be segmented as:

Co-promoter

Pesticides

Pigments

Others

On the basis of End Use industry, the Acetoacetanilide Market can be segmented as:

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Plastic

Paint & coatings

Others

Acetoacetanilide Market: Region Wise Outlook

Asia Pacific is a major market for acetoacetanilide owing to its colossal utilization in the coating and ink industry, particularly in China and India. Growing demand for pharmaceutical, agriculture, paint & coatings, plastic and other industries and their products in countries, such as Taiwan and South Korea, has made APAC the largest region in terms of consumption in the global acetoacetanilide market. The Europe acetoacetanilide market is driven by the expansion of agriculture and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, the next largest market for the consumption of acetoacetanilide is NA due to heavy demand for acetoacetanilide for pesticides, co-promoters and pigment applications. Moreover, LA and MEA are also observing considerable growth in the acetoacetanilide market due to expansion of numerous application industries.

