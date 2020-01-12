Acetic Acid Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The major trend being witnessed in the global acetic acid market is the rising capital expenditure for enhancing the production of the acid. The rising investments by various producers is also aimed at technological upgradation, development of new facilities, strengthening the supply chain of the product.

The major driver identified in the acetic acid market is the rapid expansion of textile industry. Globally, the textile industry continues to witness rapid growth, owing to the rising income levels in the developing countries, increased standard of living, and changing fashion trends and customer preferences.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/acetic-acid-market/report-sample

Acetic acid is basically an organic compound having the molecular formula CH3COOH, which serves as a precursor for the production of different chemicals used in areas such as textiles manufacturing, inks formulation, and rubbers and plastics manufacturing.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market are BP Plc, Celanese Corporation, Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company, Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co. Ltd., Yankuang Cathay Coal Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/acetic-acid-market/

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook