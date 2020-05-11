Acetic Acid Market – Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Acetic Acid Market: Overview

The demand within the global acetic acid market acid has been rising on account of advancements in the chemical industry. Acetic acid is a pungent-smelling, colourless liquid that has commendable applications across a wide array of industries. The chemical formula of acetic acid is CH3COOH, and is commonly known as ethanoic acid. Acetic acid, in its undiluted form, is known as glacial acetic acid, and it has a sour taste. Acetic acid is the key component in vinegar, and this factor has also led to the popularity of the global acetic acid market. Several new applications of acetic acid have been discovered over the past decade. This factor has played an integral role in enhancing the growth prospects of the global acetic acid market in recent times. Cellulose acetate and polyvinyl acetate are amongst other key categories of compounds that are processed with the help of acetic acid. Owing to the aforementioned dynamics, the global market for acetic acid is expected to accumulate titanic revenues in the years to follow.

The global acetic acid market may be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, application, end-user industry, and region. These segments are a portrayal of the expansive nature of the global acetic acid market.

A report on the global acetic acid market is a manifestation of the forces that have propelled demand within the global market for acetic acid in recent times. The report also encapsulates a historic account of the growth dynamics of the global acetic acid market. Besides this, the report has been drafted with the intent to provide a reference point for evaluating the growth prospects of the global acetic acid market.

Global Acetic Acid Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global acetic acid market is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. One of the most prominent drivers of demand within the global acetic acid market is the use of this acid in the medical industry. The injection of acetic acid in regulated amounts has been used as an effective treatment for tumours in the body. Moreover, the antiseptic properties of acetic acid have also led to the popularity of the compound across the medical sector. The use of acetic acid for manufacturing vinegar has brought in voluminous revenues into the global acetic acid market in recent times. It is projected that advancements in the field of organic chemistry would also create demand within the global market for acetic acid.

Safety concerns with regards to the handling of acetic acid have lately posed a threat to the growth of the global acetic acid market. Moreover, temperature and pressure conditions also play an important role in ensuring the stability of acetic acid. Despite these unfavourable factors for market growth, the demand for acetic acid has been rising at a robust rate due to the wide application portfolio of the compound.

Global Acetic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the demand within the market for acetic acid in Asia Pacific has reached new heights in recent times. This owes to the expansive chemical industry in India and China, and the presence of key several vendors in the region. Other regional markets for acetic acid are North America and Europe.

Global Acetic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global market for acetic acid are BP Chemicals, Huls, Montedison, Showa Acetly Chemical, and Nippon Gosei Kagaku.

