Acetaldehyde Market Size, Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2024

A major trend gaining momentum in the global acetaldehyde market is the growing application of acetaldehyde in water treatment and its increasing usage as a preservative in food and beverages. Besides, the chemical is widely used in the paints and coatings, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industries.

On the basis of process, the acetaldehyde market is classified into ethylene oxidation, ethanol oxidation, and ethanol dehydrogenation. Among these, the chemical obtained from the oxidation of ethylene occupies a significant share in the market.

The growth of the acetaldehyde market is moderately restrained by the use of methanol in the production of acetic acid. Besides, propylene is being used as a substitute for ethanal in the manufacturing of butyraldehyde.

Based on derivative, the acetaldehyde market is categorized into pyridine, pentaerythritol, acetic acid, and ethyl acetate. Among these, pyridine holds the largest share in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the global acetaldehyde market are Showa Denko K.K. (SDK), Merck KGaA, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lonza Group Ltd., BASF SE, CNPC, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.

